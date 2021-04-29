The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,059,465.

Ukraine reported a sharp increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 29, 2021, that is, 11,627 against 9,590 registered a day earlier.

Read alsoCabinet not to toughen quarantine for Orthodox Easter, May holidays – PM Shmyhal"In the past day, 11,627 people, including 518 children and 259 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,096 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Thursday, April 29.

The death toll has hit 43,778 with 387 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 18,442 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 93,463 tests were run in the country in the past day.

In particular, there were 41,499 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 16,569 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 35,395 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,059,465;

Recoveries: 1,635,333;

Deaths: 43,778; and

PCR tests: 9,377,391.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kharkiv region (1,203), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,021), the city of Kyiv (940), Donetsk region/Ukrainian-controlled districts (809), and Lviv region (667).

Some 70,469 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 28, 2021.

In total, 629,182 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 10 persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Daily cases and vaccinations per region

1,203 cases/6,234 vaccinations in Kharkiv region;

1,021/5,791 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

940/7,736 in the city of Kyiv;

809/1,721 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

667/3,889 in Lviv region;

666/5,640 in Poltava region;

546/1,049 in Zaporizhia region;

518/2,683 in Odesa region;

461/1,128 in Khmelnytsky region;

444/3,141 in Cherkasy region;

429/2,435 in Sumy region;

389/1,993 in Chernihiv region;

386/1,713 in Rivne region;

385/2,273 in Zhytomyr region;

345/1,467 in Volyn region;

341/5,685 in Kyiv region;

312/1,755 in Ternopil region;

311/2,281 in Mykolaiv region;

277/2,930 in Kherson region;

276/4,015 in Vinnytsia region;

271/539 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

184/916 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

174/1,466 in Kirovohrad region;

141/1,080 in Zakarpattia region; and

131/909 in Chernivtsi region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

The shots were administered by 267 mobile vaccination teams and at 1,693 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 501,690 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Other related news reports

Translation: Olena Kotova