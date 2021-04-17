Some 510 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 93 as of the morning of April 17.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on April 17, some 2,355 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 21,387 people have recovered and 72 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "Some 93 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 51 fatalitiesOf those newly-infected, 13 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 510 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 40,203 people have received their first jab, including 3,040 military doctors.

As many as 1,393 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 14,984 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 17, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,936,228.

