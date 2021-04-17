The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,936,228.

Ukraine said 14,984 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 17, 2021.

Read alsoFirst shots of Pfizer vaccine in Ukraine scheduled for April 18, official says"As of April 17, 2021, some 14,984 people, including 606 children and 276 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus," Ukraine's Health Ministry reported on Telegram on Saturday, April 17.

Some 4,100 new patients were hospitalized.

The death toll has hit 39,536 with 440 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 9,736 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 105,215 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 45,875 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 20,127 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 39,213 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the start of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,936,228;

Recoveries: 1,475,556;

Deaths: 39,536; and

PCR tests: 8,915,393.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kharkiv region (1,386), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,169), the city of Kyiv (1,112), Odesa region (1,097), and Kyiv region (965).

Translation: Olena Kotova