The largest number of cases was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Zakarattia, and Chernivtsi regions.

Ukraine has reported 89 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours as of February 28, 2021.

Thus, the overall death toll grew to 25,982 people, Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said on Facebook on February 28.

Read alsoCOVID-19: Number of new active cases exceeds 8,000, third day in row, on Feb 27

Some 5,833 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 28, bringing the total number of cases to 1,347,849.

The new cases included 146 healthcare workers.

There were also 795 children among the new cases.

As many as 3,218 people were hospitalized, while 1,702 were discharged from hospital on February 27.

Some 47,811 COVID-19 tests were conducted over the period under.

The largest number of the new cases was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk (734), Vinnytsia (558), Zhytomyr (528), Zakarattia (423), and Chernivtsi (411) regions.

Other related news reports

Reporting by UNIAN