The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 70 as of the morning of April 24.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on April 24, some 1,800 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 22,479 people have recovered and 77 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "Some 70 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoOver 14,300 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 in past day – Health ministerOf those newly-infected, 31 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 392 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 43,838 people received their first jab, including 3,136 military doctors.

As many as 497 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 12,711 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 24, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 2,017,341.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila