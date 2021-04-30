Some 271 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 65 as of the morning of April 30.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on April 30, some 1,428 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 23,188 people have recovered and 97 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Friday. "Some 65 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoAnother batch of Chinese vaccine for COVID set to arrive in Kyiv Apr 30 – ministerOf those newly-infected, 11 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 271 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 45,823 people received their first jab, including 3,164 military doctors.

Some 1,179 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

Ukraine said 10,072 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 30, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,069,537.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila