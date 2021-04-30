The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,069,537.

Ukraine said 10,072 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 30, 2021.

"In the past day, 10,072 people, including 391 children and 188 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus, while 3,177 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday, April 30.

Read alsoUkraine reviews quarantine zones as of April 29The death toll has hit 44,085 with 307 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 20,192 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day, making yet another highest daily rise, against 20,062 recoveries reported as of April 28.

In total, 90,101 tests were run in the country in the past day.

In particular, there were 41,388 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 14,731 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 33,982 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,069,537;

Recoveries: 1,655,525;

Deaths: 44,085; and

PCR tests: 9,418,779.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Kharkiv region (1,059), Dnipropetrovsk region (930), the city of Kyiv (868), Zaporizhia region (620), and Lviv region (568).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Some 73,376 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 29, 2021.

In total, 702,438 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 130 persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

The shots were administered by 306 mobile vaccination teams and at 2,069 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 504,101 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Other related news reports

Translation: Olena Kotova