Some 344 servicemen have been quarantined (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 63 as of the morning of March 7.

Read alsoOver 17,000 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 since launch of campaign"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on March 7, some 1,269 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 16,218 people have recovered and 49 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Sunday. "Some 63 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Of those newly-infected, 17 have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 344 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 7,167 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 7, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,401,228.

Reporting by UNIAN