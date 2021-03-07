The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,401,228.

Ukraine said 7,167 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 7, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,401,228 as of March 7, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoMost Ukrainians back new lockdown if COVID-19 cases surge – pollAs many as 1,196,520 patients, including 2,147 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 27,022 with 103 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 177,686 active cases as of March 7. In total, there have been 1,539,706 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 7,167 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 466 children and 172 healthcare workers. Some 3,956 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

In total, 46,304 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 24,868 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 3,972 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 17,509 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Zhytomyr region (747), Lviv region (601), Vinnytsia region (587), Ivano-Frankivsk region (543), and Zakarpattia region (503).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Reporting by UNIAN