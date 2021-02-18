Some 88 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 57 as of the morning of February 18.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on February 18, some 539 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 15,585 people have recovered and 44 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "Some 57 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoHealth minister names groups to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at first two stagesOf those newly-infected, 15 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Ukraine said 6,237 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 18, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,287,141.

