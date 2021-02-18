Ukraine reported a drastic increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 18, 2021, that is 6,237 against 4,286 registered a day earlier.
The new cases included 276 healthcare workers, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.
In particular, 413 children tested positive for the coronavirus on February 17.
Read alsoUkraine sets up first makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patientsMeanwhile, 5,225 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.
In the past 24 hours as of February 18, the highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk region (799), Vinnytsia region (514), the city of Kyiv (513), Zakarpattia region (500), and Zhytomyr region (438).
Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for February 17
- Hospitalizations: 2,222 people;
- Deaths: 163 people;
- Recoveries: 5,225 people;
- Tests per day: 64,688 (28,941 PCR tests, 15,056 ELISA tests, and 20,691 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).
Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic
- Confirmed cases: 1,287,141 people;
- Deaths: 24,852 people;
- Recoveries: 1,134,120 people;
- PCR tests: 6,625,529.
Daily cases per region:
- 799 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;
- 514 in Vinnytsia region;
- 513 cases in the city of Kyiv;
- 500 in Zakarpattia region;
- 438 in Zhytomyr region;
- 436 in Chernivtsi region;
- 300 in Lviv region;
- 289 in Kharkiv region;
- 231 in Kyiv region;
- 215 in Ternopil region;
- 205 in Dnipropetrovsk region;
- 202 in Khmelnytsky region;
- 201 in Odesa region;
- 194 in Sumy region;
- 171 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);
- 167 in Rivne region;
- 163 in Volyn region;
- 156 in Poltava region;
- 140 in Cherkasy region;
- 119 in Mykolaiv region;
- 88 in Zaporizhia region;
- 87 in Chernihiv region.
- 44 in Kherson region;
- 34 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and
- 31 in Kirovohrad region.
Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.