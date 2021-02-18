The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,287,141.

Ukraine reported a drastic increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 18, 2021, that is 6,237 against 4,286 registered a day earlier.

The new cases included 276 healthcare workers, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

In particular, 413 children tested positive for the coronavirus on February 17.

Read alsoUkraine sets up first makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patientsMeanwhile, 5,225 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In the past 24 hours as of February 18, the highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk region (799), Vinnytsia region (514), the city of Kyiv (513), Zakarpattia region (500), and Zhytomyr region (438).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for February 17

Hospitalizations: 2,222 people;

Deaths: 163 people;

Recoveries: 5,225 people;

Tests per day: 64,688 (28,941 PCR tests, 15,056 ELISA tests, and 20,691 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,287,141 people;

Deaths: 24,852 people;

Recoveries: 1,134,120 people;

PCR tests: 6,625,529.

Daily cases per region:

799 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

514 in Vinnytsia region;

513 cases in the city of Kyiv;

500 in Zakarpattia region;

438 in Zhytomyr region;

436 in Chernivtsi region;

300 in Lviv region;

289 in Kharkiv region;

231 in Kyiv region;

215 in Ternopil region;

205 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

202 in Khmelnytsky region;

201 in Odesa region;

194 in Sumy region;

171 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

167 in Rivne region;

163 in Volyn region;

156 in Poltava region;

140 in Cherkasy region;

119 in Mykolaiv region;

88 in Zaporizhia region;

87 in Chernihiv region.

44 in Kherson region;

34 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and

31 in Kirovohrad region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN