The new cases include 57 healthcare workers.

Ukraine as of May 9, 2021, reported 5,372 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The statistics were reported by Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov on Facebook on May 9.

In particular, the new cases included 244 children.

Fifty-seven healthcare workers also tested positive in the past 24 hours.

An update for the past day:

Confirmed cases: 5,372 people;

Hospitalizations: 2,599 people;

Deaths: 193;

Recoveries: 9,181 people;

Testing per day: 46,516; including: 21,796 PCR tests, 4,859 ELISA tests, 19,861 SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests.

An update since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ukraine:

Confirmed cases: 2,119,510 people;

Recoveries: 1,759,751 people;

Overall death toll: 46,393;

PCR testing: 9,655,779 tests.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (798), the Ukraine-controlled part of Donetsk region (401), Kharkiv region (361), Odesa region (342), and Lviv region (329).

As many as 4,843 Ukrainians got vaccinated against COVID-19 on May 8, 2021.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 862,641 people have gotten vaccinated; of them, 862 639 have had one dose, 446 people are fully vaccinated with two doses (two of them received one dose abroad).

The number of confirmed cases and vaccinations per region in the past day (by case number, in descending order):

Dnipropetrovsk region: 798 cases / 510 vaccinations;

Donetsk region, Ukraine-controlled part: 401 cases / 0 vaccinations;

Kharkiv region: 361 cases / 55 vaccinations;

Odesa region: 342 cases / 298 vaccinations;

Lviv region: 329 cases / 814 vaccinations;

Chernihiv region: 299 cases / 180 vaccinations;

The city of Kyiv: 255 cases / 360 vaccinations;

Mykolaiv region: 253 cases / 303 vaccinations;

Khmelnytsky region: 227 cases / 10 vaccinations;

Ternopil region: 227 cases / 160 vaccinations;

Sumy region: 225 cases / 40 vaccinations;

Kyiv region: 210 cases / 225 vaccinations;

Zhytomyr region: 191 cases / 51 vaccinations;

Kherson region: 154 cases / 540 vaccinations;

Cherkasy region: 152 cases / 226 vaccinations;

Kirovohrad region: 150 cases / 289 vaccinations;

Poltava region: 147 cases / 164 vaccinations;

Rivne region: 142 cases / 50 vaccinations;

Zaporizhia region: 111 cases / 53 vaccinations;

Ivano-Frankivsk region: 83 cases / 120 vaccinations;

Volyn region: 82 cases / 102 vaccinations;

Vinnytsia region: 73 cases / 60 vaccinations;

Chernivtsi region: 69 cases / 117 vaccinations;

Luhansk region, Ukraine-controlled part: 54 cases / 86 vaccinations;

Zakarpattia region: 37 cases / 30 vaccinations.

No data from Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, as well as certain districts in Donetsk and Luhansk regions is available.

Vaccinations were administered by 76 mobile immunization teams and 367 vaccination sites were in operation.

As many as 527,949 people were on the COVID-19 vaccine waiting list as of May 8, 2021.

