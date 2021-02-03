Some 85 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 46 as of the morning of February 3.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on February 3, some 722 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 14,893 people have recovered and 43 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Some 46 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoCabinet to consider Ukraine's division into quarantine zones on Feb 3 – mediaOf those newly-infected, eight people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Ukraine said 3,285 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 3, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,227,164.

