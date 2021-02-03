The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,227,164.

As many as 3,285 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus were recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours as of February 3, 2021.

The new cases included 186 healthcare workers, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

In particular, 156 children tested positive for the coronavirus on February 2.

Read alsoHealth minister says no Ukrainian region belongs to red quarantine zone nowMeanwhile, 10,101 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In the past 24 hours as of February 3, the highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (330), as well as in Ivano-Frankivsk region (298), Kharkiv region (230), Zaporizhia region (211), and Poltava region (192).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for February 2

Hospitalizations: 2,159 people;

Deaths: 165 people;

Recoveries: 10,101 people;

Tests per day: 43,643 (25,235 PCR tests, 18,408 ELISA tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,227,164 people;

Deaths: 23,089 people;

Recoveries: 1,045,473 people;

PCR tests: 6,299,699.

Daily cases per region:

330 cases in the city of Kyiv;

298 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

230 in Kharkiv region;

211 in Zaporizhia region;

192 in Poltava region;

192 in Vinnytsia region;

182 in Lviv region;

177 in Odesa region;

165 in Chernivtsi region;

164 in Kyiv region;

129 in Zakarpattia region;

122 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

120 in Ternopil region;

102 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

101 in Rivne region;

98 in Cherkasy region;

94 in Volyn region;

74 in Sumy region;

65 in Mykolaiv region;

62 in Zhytomyr region;

61 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

53 in Chernihiv region.

23 in Kherson region;

10 in Kirovohrad region; and

Zero in Khmelnytsky region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

