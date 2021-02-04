Some 70 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 41 as of the morning of February 4.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on February 4, some 706 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 14,950 people have recovered and 43 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "Some 41 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoQuarantine curbs to continue after April – PM ShmyhalOf those newly-infected, 13 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Ukraine said 5,082 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 4, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,232,246.

