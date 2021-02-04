The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,232,246.

Ukraine said 5,082 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 4, 2021.

The new cases included 258 children and 220 healthcare workers, the Telegram channel COVID19_Ukraine said.

Read alsoCabinet to decide on return to adaptive quarantine in coming days – PM ShmyhalIn particular, 1,893 new patients were hospitalized, while 9,933 people recovered. The death toll in the past 24 hours was 140 victims.

As many as 42,112 COVID-19 tests were carried out; of them, there were 25,076 PCR tests and 17,036 ELISA tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Total number of confirmed cases: 1,232,246 people;

Recoveries: 1,055,406 people;

Deaths: 23,229 victims;

PCR tests: 6,324,775.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Khmelnytsky region (429), Ivano-Frankivsk region (354), the city of Kyiv (342), Lviv region (308), and Kharkiv region (299).

Data from Russia-occupied parts of Ukraine, namely the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, and Donetsk and Luhansk regions is not available.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN