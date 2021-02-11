Some 41 servicemen have been quarantined (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 36 as of the morning of February 11.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on February 11, some 554 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 15,310 people have recovered and 43 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "Thirty-six new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoHealth minister reacts to allegations of abuse in Chinese jab dealOf those newly-infected, five have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under medical supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 41 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine reported a drastic increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 11, 2021, that is, 5,039 against 3,409 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,258,094.

Author: UNIAN