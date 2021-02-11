The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,258,094.

Ukraine reported a drastic increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases that had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 11, 2021, that is, 5,039 against 3,409 registered a day earlier.

The new cases included 281 healthcare workers, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Coronavirus_info channel on Telegram.

In particular, 277 children tested positive for the coronavirus on February 10.

Meanwhile, 6,568 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In the past 24 hours as of February 11, the highest number of the confirmed cases was recorded in Ivano-Frankivsk region (482), Vinnytsia region (392), Zakarpattia region (368), Zhytomyr region (367), and the city of Kyiv (335).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for February 10

Hospitalizations: 1,784;

Deaths: 124;

Recoveries: 6,568;

Tests per day: 43,126 (26,739 PCR tests, 16,387 ELISA tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,258,094;

Deaths: 24,058;

Recoveries: 1,098,944;

PCR tests: 6,474,315.

Daily cases per region

482 cases in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

392 in Vinnytsia region;

368 in Zakarpattia region;

367 in Zhytomyr region;

335 in the city of Kyiv;

319 in Lviv region;

306 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

235 in Khmelnytsky region;

291 in Chernivtsi region;

232 in Kharkiv region;

182 in Zaporizhia region;

159 in Kyiv region;

156 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

155 in Odesa region;

153 in Ternopil region;

139 in Rivne region;

129 in Cherkasy region;

126 in Poltava region;

125 in Volyn region;

102 in Sumy region;

83 in Mykolaiv region;

81 in Chernihiv region;

43 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

42 in Kherson region; and

37 in Kirovohrad region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

