Some 877 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 349 as of the morning of April 1.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on April 1, some 2,847 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 18,639 people have recovered and 62 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "Some 349 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoHealth minister predicts surge in COVID-19 cases within next two weeksOf those newly-infected, 47 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Ukraine said 17,569 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 1, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,691,737.

