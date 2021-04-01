The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,691,737.

Ukraine said 17,569 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 1, 2021.

"In the past day, 17,569 people, including 813 children and 486 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus. Some 5,160 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Thursday, April 1.

Read alsoAdditional doses of Pfizer vaccine to be allocated for UkraineThe death toll has hit 33,246 with 421 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours, marking yet another highest daily rise, against 407 deaths reported as of March 31.

Meanwhile, 9,602 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 132,759 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 59,803 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 22,276 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 50,680 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the start of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 1,691,737;

Recoveries: 1,323,083;

Deaths: 33,246; and

PCR tests: 8,179,905.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,150), Odesa region (1,305), Khmelnytsky region (1,142), Lviv region (1,141), and Zhytomyr region (1,037).

Since the start of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, 248,736 people have been vaccinated, 248,736 of them have received their first shot of the CoviShield vaccine, including two persons who have already received all the two shots of the vaccination course.

Daily cases and vaccinations per region

1,150 cases/1,720 vaccinations in the city of Kyiv;

1,305/520 in Odesa region;

1,142/420 in Khmelnytsky region;

1,141/1,073 in Lviv region;

1,037/780 in Zhytomyr region;

974/1,180 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

962/630 in Kyiv region;

849/690 in Vinnytsia region;

812/940 in Poltava region;

773/680 in Sumy region;

741/430 in Ternopil region;

665/370 in Rivne region;

651/520 in Zakarpattia region;

627/820 in Zaporizhia region;

620/820 in Kharkiv region;

610/300 in Chernihiv region;

605/979 in Cherkasy region;

490/460 in Volyn region;

484/470 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

458/838 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

442/370 in Chernivtsi region;

327/1,040 in Mykolaiv region;

269/110 in Kherson region;

232/360 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and

203/650 in Kirovohrad region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

The shots were administered by 163 mobile vaccination teams and by healthcare workers at 793 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 387,611 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

