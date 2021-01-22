Some 126 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 33 as of the morning of January 22.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on January 22, some 754 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 14,378 people have recovered and 39 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Friday. "Thirty-three new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoUkraine may count on EU in obtaining COVID-19 vaccine – Letter to ZelenskyOf those newly-infected, five people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 126 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is 19 people.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 5,348 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 22, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,182,969.

