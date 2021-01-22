The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,182,969.

Ukraine said 5,348 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 22, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,182,969 as of January 22, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 928,969 patients, including 14,239 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 21,662 with 163 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoPoll: 16% of Ukrainians believe they had COVID-19The government reported 232,338 active cases as of January 22. In total, there have been 1,285,049 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 5,348 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 164 children and 225 healthcare workers. Some 1,900 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

In total, 43,593 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 23,410 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 20,183 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (507), Dnipropetrovsk region (414), Lviv region (370), Zaporizhia region (350), and Kyiv region (313).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Author: UNIAN