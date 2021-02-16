Some 70 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 33 as of the morning of February 16.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on February 16, some 496 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 15,514 people have recovered and 44 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "Some 33 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoHealth Ministry assures vaccination against COVID-19 to start by weekend – MPOf those newly-infected, five people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Ukraine said 3,143 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 16, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,276,618.

