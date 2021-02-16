The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,276,618.

Ukraine said 3,143 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of February 16, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,276,618 as of February 16, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,122,968 patients, including 6,189 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 24,542 with 150 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoNo new COVID-19 strains detected in Ukraine yet – WHO representativeThe government reported 129,108 active cases as of February 16. In total, there have been 1,394,269 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 3,143 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 182 children and 179 healthcare workers. Some 915 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

In total, 39,401 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 18,948 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 11,339 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (621), Chernivtsi region (343), Vinnytsia region (210), Zakarpattia region (204), and the city of Kyiv (308).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN