Some 157 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 31 as of the morning of May 12.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on May 12, some 620 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 24,236 people have recovered and 87 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Some 31 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoPM Shmyhal: Adaptive quarantine in Ukraine likely to be extended until AugustOf those newly-infected, 14 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 50,331 people received their first jab, including 3,250 military doctors.

Some 340 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

Ukraine reported a sharp increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 12, 2021, that is, 4,538 against 2,208 registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,129,073.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila