The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,129,073.

Ukraine reported a sharp increase in the number of new active COVID-19 cases across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 12, 2021, that is, 4,538 against 2,208 registered a day earlier.

"In the past day, 4,538 people, including 180 children and 142 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus, while 1,349 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, May 12.

The death toll has hit 46,987 with 356 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 19,766 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 71,383 tests were run in the country in the past day.

In particular, there were 38,959 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 12,617 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 19,807 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,129,073;

Recoveries: 1,797,136;

Deaths: 46,987; and

PCR tests: 9,721,036.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (627), Rivne region (471), Poltava region (380), Donetsk region/Ukrainian-controlled districts (356), and Kharkiv region (345).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Some 18,264 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on May 11, 2021.

In total, 882,619 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 1,928 persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

In the past day, most vaccinations were recorded in the city of Kyiv (1,217), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,649), Zaporizhia region (1,190), and Lviv region (1,881).

The shots were administered by 192 mobile vaccination teams and at 809 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 535,951 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

