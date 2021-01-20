Some 30 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 30 as of the morning of January 20.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on January 20, some 756 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 14,282 people have recovered and 39 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Thirty new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoEU eyes scheme to share surplus COVID-19 vaccines with poorer nations – mediaOf those newly-infected, three people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 30 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation). The number of those whose isolation term is expiring in the next three days is eight people.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 4,383 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 20, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,172,038.

Author: UNIAN