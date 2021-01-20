The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,172,038.

Ukraine said 4,383 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of January 20, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,172,038 as of January 20, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 900,749 patients, including 14,501 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 21,258 with 212 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoNo plans to extend tough quarantine after Jan 24, health minister saysThe government reported 250,031 active cases as of January 20. In total, there have been 1,273,789 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day, 4,383 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 161 children and 239 healthcare workers. Some 2,011 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

In total, 45,790 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 26,792 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, as well as 18,998 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered the city of Kyiv (606), Zaporizhia region (423), Kharkiv region (335), Kyiv region (226), and Odesa region (223).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Other related news reports

Author: UNIAN