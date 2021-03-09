The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,410,061.

Ukraine said 3,261 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 9, 2021, which hit a two-week low with 3,206 cases reported on February 22, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,410,061 as of March 9, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,199,229 patients, including 975 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 27,204 with 76 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 183,628 active cases as of March 9. In total, there have been 1,551,084 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

Read alsoCOVID in Ukraine: Hospital load in Zakarpattia approaching critical point"In the past day 3,261 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 160 children and 54 healthcare workers. Some 1,837 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

In total, 18,207 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 13,101 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 1,674 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 3,432 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Vinnytsia region (410), Ivano-Frankivsk region (433), Chernivtsi region (409), Lviv region (351), and the city of Kyiv (201).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Reporting by UNIAN