Some 109 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 28 as of the morning of May 15.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on May 15, some 487 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 24,435 people have recovered and 89 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "Some 28 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports 544 new COVID-19 cases, 14 fatalitiesOf those newly-infected, five people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 51,603 people received their first jab, including 3,284 military doctors.

Some 308 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

Ukraine said 6,796 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 15, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,150,244.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila