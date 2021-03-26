Some 648 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 243 as of the morning of March 26.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on March 26, some 2,429 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 17,862 people have recovered and 53 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Friday. "Some 243 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoOver 18,700 Ukrainians vaccinated against COVID-19 in past day – health ministerOf those newly-infected, nine people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Ukraine said 18,132 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 26, 2021, marking yet another highest daily rise, against 16,669 cases registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,614,707.

