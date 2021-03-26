The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,614,707.

Ukraine said 18,132 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 26, 2021, marking yet another highest daily rise, against 16,669 cases registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,614,707 as of March 26, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,290,158 patients, including 7,138 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 31,461 with 326 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Read alsoKyiv, 10 regions included in COVID-19 red zone as of March 25The government reported 293,088 active cases as of March 26. In total, there have been 1,800,043 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 18,132 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 923 children and 435 healthcare workers. Some 4,82 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

In total, 119,087 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 53,495 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 22,760 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 42,832 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Odesa region (1,545), Dnirpopetrovsk region (1,358), Lviv region (1,304), Kharkiv region (1,204), and the city of Kyiv (1,164).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Reporting by UNIAN