Some 907 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 242 as of the morning of April 2.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on April 2, some 2,937 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 18,789 people have recovered and 65 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Friday. "Some 242 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoCOVID-19: Curfew not being discussed in Ukraine – Health ministerOf those newly-infected, 37 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 19,893 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 2, 2021, marking yet another highest daily rise, against 17,569 cases registered a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,711,630.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila