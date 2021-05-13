Some 112 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 21 as of the morning of May 13.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on May 13, some 568 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 24,308 people have recovered and 88 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "Some 21 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports over 700 new COVID-19 cases, 29 fatalitiesOf those newly-infected, six people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 112 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 50,526 people received their first jab, including 3,256 military doctors.

Some 195 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 6,813 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 13, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,135,886.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila