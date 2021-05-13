The total number of confirmed cases has reached 2,135,886.

Ukraine said 6,813 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 13, 2021.

"In the past day, 6,813 people, including 289 children and 160 healthcare workers, tested positive for the coronavirus, while 2,569 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Thursday, May 13.

Read alsoUkraine reviews quarantine zones as of May 12The death toll has hit 47,333 with 346 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 19,507 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

In total, 89,490 tests were run in the country in the past day.

In particular, there were 35,366 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 15,261 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 38,863 antigen-detecting rapid diagnostic tests.

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,135,886;

Recoveries: 1,816,643;

Deaths: 47,333; and

PCR tests: 9,756,402.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (726), Kharkiv region (635), Donetsk region/Ukrainian-controlled districts (587), Dnipropetrovsk region (553), and Rivne region (459).

Some 20,386 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on May 12, 2021.

In total, 901,105 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 3,828 persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Daily cases and vaccinations per region

726 cases/1,610 vaccinations in the city of Kyiv;

635/899 in Kharkiv region;

587/996 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

553/1,550 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

459/676 in Rivne region;

432/1,351 in Zaporizhia region;

327/549 in Cherkasy region;

307/522 in Poltava region;

259/1,221 in Lviv region;

260/869 in Kyiv region;

244/738 in Mykolaiv region;

232/965 in Khmelnytsky region;

226/515 in Volyn region;

196/1,199 in Odesa region;

170/906 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

159/400 in Sumy region;

158/75 in Kherson region;

129/893 in Ternopil region;

128/715 in Vinnytsia region;

126/448 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

118/1,052 in Zhytomyr region;

117/527 in Kirovohrad region;

104/681 in Zakarpattia region;

87/552 in Chernihiv region; and

74/477 in Chernivtsi region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

The shots were administered by 268 mobile vaccination teams and at 829 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 543,099 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

