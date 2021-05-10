Ukraine as of May 10, 2021, reported 2,817 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in the past 24 hours against 5,372 cases recorded on the previous day.
The statistics were reported by the COVID19_Ukraine channel on Telegram on May 10.
In particular, the new cases included 159 children.
Thirty-one healthcare workers also tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.
An update for the past day:
Confirmed cases: 2,817;
Hospitalizations: 1,414;
Deaths: 119;
Recoveries: 1,279.
An update since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ukraine:
Confirmed cases: 2,122,327;
Recoveries: 1,768,753;
Overall death toll: 46,512.
Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (449), the Ukraine-controlled part of Donetsk region (243), Lviv region (217), Kyiv region (184), and Kharkiv region (175).
