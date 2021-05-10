The new cases include 31 healthcare workers.

Ukraine as of May 10, 2021, reported 2,817 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in the past 24 hours against 5,372 cases recorded on the previous day.

The statistics were reported by the COVID19_Ukraine channel on Telegram on May 10.

In particular, the new cases included 159 children.

Thirty-one healthcare workers also tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

An update for the past day:

Confirmed cases: 2,817;

Hospitalizations: 1,414;

Deaths: 119;

Recoveries: 1,279.

An update since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ukraine:

Confirmed cases: 2,122,327;

Recoveries: 1,768,753;

Overall death toll: 46,512.

Over the past day, the largest number of confirmed cases was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (449), the Ukraine-controlled part of Donetsk region (243), Lviv region (217), Kyiv region (184), and Kharkiv region (175).

