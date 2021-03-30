Some 853 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 199 as of the morning of March 30.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on March 30, some 2,625 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 18,277 people have recovered and 59 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "Some 199 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoCOVID-19: Chernivtsi official announces 'fourth wave' (Video)Of those newly-infected, six people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 853 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 10,533 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 30, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,662,942.

Reporting by UNIAN