The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,662,942.

Ukraine said 10,533 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 30, 2021.

Read alsoUkraine could receive first batch of vaccines from COVAX before Apr 15 – Health chiefThe total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,662,942 as of March 30, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

As many as 1,307,076 patients, including 3,576 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 32,418 with 286 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 323,448 active cases as of March 30.

"In the past day 10,533 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 367 children and 250 healthcare workers. Some 2,597 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

In total, 96,947 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 50,836 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 19,130 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 26,981 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in the city of Kyiv (1,422), Lviv region (961), Kyiv region (934), Kharkiv region (762), and Odesa region (721).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Other related news reports

Reporting by UNIAN