Some 578 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 189 as of the morning of March 24.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on March 24, some 2,229 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 17,546 people have recovered and 53 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Some 189 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoUkraine may face up to 24,000 new COVID-19 cases per day in early April – forecastOf those newly-infected, 42 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Ukraine said 14,174 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 24, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,579,906.

