Some 950 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 182 as of the morning of April 6.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on April 6, some 2,959 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 19,269 people have recovered and 66 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "Some 182 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoMP Radutsky: COVID-19 vaccination to take place once a yearOf those newly-infected, 22 people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Some 950 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 13,276 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 6, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,769,164.

Translation: Kanaryan Lyudmila