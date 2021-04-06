The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,769,164.

Ukraine said 13,276 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 6, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,769,164 as of April 6, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoUkraine to receive 1.7 mln vaccine doses as part of COVAX facility by late MayAs many as 1,362,379 patients, including 10,240 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 35,017 with 430 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 371,768 active cases as of April 6.

"In the past day 13,276 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 508 children and 338 healthcare workers. Some 2,545 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

In total, 91,978 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 41,512 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 21,279 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 29,187 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Odesa region (1,436), the city of Kyiv (1,432), Lviv region (1,105), Kyiv region (889), and Kharkiv region (878).

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Some 12,856 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on April 5, 2021.

In total, 304,678 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while two persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

The shots were administered by 132 mobile vaccination teams and by healthcare workers at 619 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 413,561 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

Translation: Olena Kotova