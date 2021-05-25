Some 73 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 16 as of the morning of May 25.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on May 25, some 210 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 24,817 people have recovered and 93 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "Some 16 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoCOVID-19: All Ukrainian regions designated as yellow quarantine zoneOf those newly-infected, nine people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 52,310 people received their first jab, including 3,290 military doctors.

Some 14 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine health authorities said 2,608 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 25, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,186,463.

