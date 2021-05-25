The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,186,463.

Ukraine health authorities said 2,608 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 25, 2021.

The new cases included 76 healthcare workers and 129 children, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, 17,504 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

Read alsoUkraine seeing positive COVID-19 dynamics for ninth weekIn the past 24 hours as of May 25, the highest number of cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (402), Lviv region (214), Zaporizhia region (206), Kyiv region (170), and Dnipropetrovsk region (168).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for May 24

Hospitalizations: 854;

Deaths: 249;

Recoveries: 17,504;

Tests per day: 23,440 PCR tests, 12,650 ELISA tests, and 16,189 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,186,463;

Deaths: 49,685;

Recoveries: 1,975,064;

PCR tests: 10,045,897.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Some 14,056 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on May 24, 2021.

In total, 981,972 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 86,225 persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

The shots were administered by 255 mobile vaccination teams and at 343 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 587,732 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

