Some 476 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 16 as of the morning of March 15.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on March 15, some 1,629 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 16,698 people have recovered and 50 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Monday. "Some 16 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoAlmost 250,000 Ukrainians sign up for COVID-19 vaccination waiting listOf those newly-infected, two people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Ukraine said 6,792 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 15, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,467,548.

Reporting by UNIAN