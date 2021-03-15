The total number of confirmed cases has reached 1,467,548.

Ukraine said 6,792 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of March 15, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,467,548 as of March 15, 2021, according to the interactive map compiled by the National Security and Defense Council.

Read alsoAlmost 250,000 Ukrainians sign up for COVID-19 vaccination waiting listAs many as 1,226,007 patients, including 3,491 in the past day, have recovered.

The death toll has hit 28,433 with 130 fatalities recorded in the past 24 hours.

The government reported 213,108 active cases as of March 15. In total, there have been 1,618,240 reports on suspected COVID-19 since the beginning of 2020.

"In the past day 6,792 people tested positive for the coronavirus, including 326 children and 109 healthcare workers. Some 2,497 new patients were hospitalized," Ukrainian Health Minister Maksym Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Monday.

In total, 27,598 tests were conducted in the country in the past day. In particular, there were 17,338 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests run, 3,236 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, and 7,024 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests.

The highest number of new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Zhytomyr region (778), Lviv region (552), Kyiv region (464), Dnipropetrovsk region (439), and Vinnytsia region (426).

Daily cases per region:

778 cases in Zhytomyr region;

552 in Lviv region;

464 in Kyiv region;

439 in Dnipropetrovsk region;

426 in Vinnytsia region;

407 in Odesa region;

396 in Chernivtsi region;

373 in Kharkiv region;

333 in Zakarpattia region;

330 in Ivano-Frankivsk region;

329 in Khmelnytsky region;

313 cases in the city of Kyiv;

310 in Mykolaiv region;

274 in Ternopil region;

197 in Sumy region;

165 in Poltava region;

144 in Cherkasy region;

129 in Volyn region;

111 in Rivne region;

94 in Chernihiv region;

85 in Donetsk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts);

61 in Zaporizhia region;

53 in Kherson region;

19 in Luhansk region (Ukrainian-controlled districts); and

10 in Kirovohrad region.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

