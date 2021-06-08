Some 59 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 16 as of the morning of June 8.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on June 8, some 144 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 24,990 people have recovered and 93 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Tuesday. "Some 16 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Of those newly-infected, nine people have been hospitalized. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports 700 new COVID-19 cases, one fatalitySome 59 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 70,321 people received their first jab, including 3,786 military doctors.

Some 904 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine's health authorities say 1,602 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 8, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,216,654.

