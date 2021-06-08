The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,216,654.

Ukraine's health authorities say 1,602 new active COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of June 8, 2021.

The new cases included 95 children, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Telegram channel.

What is more, 94 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Read alsoCOVID-19 in Ukraine: Gov't easing quarantine restrictionsIn the past 24 hours as of June 8, the highest number of cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (700), Zaporizhia region (92), Kyiv region (79), Donetsk region (73), and Kharkiv region (66).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for June 7

Hospitalizations: 483;

Deaths: 118;

Recoveries: 6,751;

Tests per day: 33,355 PCR tests, 10,821 ELISA tests, and 13,380 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,216,654;

Deaths: 51,333;

Recoveries: 2,101,722;

PCR tests: 10,380,233.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Officials say 48,161 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, June 7, 2021.

In total, 1,284,145 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 inoculation campaign in Ukraine, while 152,142 persons have been fully vaccinated.

The shots were administered by 448 mobile vaccination teams and at 552 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 653,525 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

