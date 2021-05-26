Some 66 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 15 as of the morning of May 26.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on May 26, some 293 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 24,849 people have recovered and 93 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Some 15 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Read alsoKyiv mayor reports 385 new COVID-19 cases, nine fatalitiesOf those newly-infected, six people have been hospitalized, while the rest are self-isolating, undergoing treatment at home under doctors' supervision. Currently, their state of health is satisfactory.

Since the launch of the vaccination campaign in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 52,995 people received their first jab, including 3,291 military doctors.

Some 685 people in Ukraine Army were vaccinated in the past day.

Ukraine health authorities said 3,395 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 26, 2021.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,189,858.

