The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Ukraine has reached 2,189,858.

Ukraine health authorities said 3,395 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of May 26, 2021.

The new cases included 73 healthcare workers and 154 children, according to the Ukrainian Health Ministry's Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, 14,987 coronavirus patients recovered in the past day.

Read alsoUkraine seeing positive COVID-19 dynamics for ninth weekIn the past 24 hours as of May 26, the highest number of cases was recorded in the city of Kyiv (385), Kharkiv region (328), Dnipropetrovsk region (277), Zaporizhia region (219), and Kyiv region (208).

Daily coronavirus statistics in Ukraine for May 25

Hospitalizations: 1,778;

Deaths: 208;

Recoveries: 14,987;

Tests per day: 30,724 PCR tests, 13,108 ELISA tests, and 28,156 antigen-based rapid diagnostic tests).

Coronavirus statistics in Ukraine since the onset of the epidemic

Confirmed cases: 2,189,858;

Deaths: 49,893;

Recoveries: 1,990,051;

PCR tests: 10,076,621.

Data from Russia-occupied areas – the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the city of Sevastopol, parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – is not available.

Vaccination in Ukraine

Some 16,387 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine in the past day, on May 25, 2021.

In total, 987,193 people have received their first shot of the vaccine since the launch of a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Ukraine, while 97,391 persons have been fully vaccinated against the disease.

The shots were administered by 282 mobile vaccination teams and at 373 vaccination centers.

At the same time, 590,133 Ukrainians have signed up for the COVID-19 vaccination waiting list, the report said.

