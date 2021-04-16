Some 752 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

The number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases registered in the Armed Forces of Ukraine rose by 144 as of the morning of April 16.

"As of 10:00 Kyiv time on April 16, some 2,424 people in the Armed Forces of Ukraine had acute respiratory illness COVID-19 caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total, 21,225 people have recovered and 72 have died during the pandemic," the press service of the Medical Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote on Facebook on Friday. "Some 144 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the past 24 hours."

Some 752 servicemen are now isolated (including self-isolation).

COVID-19 in Ukraine: Latest developments

Ukraine said 17,479 new active COVID-19 cases had been confirmed across the country in the past 24 hours as of April 16, 2021.

The total number of confirmed cases grew to 1,921,244.

